SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off, lands at Cape Canaveral

Space X's Falcon 9 rocket sits on the launch pad on February 18, 2017, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center's historic pad 39A on Sunday, taking with it more than 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

The rocket's first stage came back for a successful landing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station less than 10 minutes after the 9:39 a.m. launch.

The launch took place at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A, the same one the Apollo astronauts used in NASA's historic moon missions. The pad was last used for NASA’s final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.

It was SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer.

Contributing: Associated Press

Florida Today