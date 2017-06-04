Twitter can't get enough of the dancing policeman from Manchester benefit

Ariana Grande performs during the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

One of the best moments of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert had nothing to do with the performers: It was when a police officer held hands with young fans.

This needs to be the image of the night. Thank you #Police. #OneLoveManchester #Onelove #Manchester #policeofficer #love pic.twitter.com/93sseXM40T

— Ben (@benhughesday) June 4, 2017

Cameras captured the bobby-helmeted man in uniform and a yellow safety shirt dancing in a circle with audience members. The footage was shown during the live stream of the concert, as a cutaway from Justin Bieber's emotional performance, which included acoustic sets of Love Yourself and Cold Water. Let's "fight evil with love," the singer preached.

It seemed as if the officer epitomized Bieber's message, and Twitter noticed.

This is amazing... The police have their critics but you can't fault what they're doing at the moment ✌️👏 #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/VVnpp7iByO — Ryan (@ryanbeard2012) June 4, 2017

This police man dancing with people is the best image ever. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/UccpdKbXYD — Brad (@MrBradPreston) June 4, 2017

