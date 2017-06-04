KHOU
Twitter can't get enough of the dancing policeman from Manchester benefit

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , KHOU 8:15 PM. CDT June 04, 2017

One of the best moments of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert had nothing to do with the performers: It was when a police officer held hands with young fans.

This needs to be the image of the night. Thank you #Police. #OneLoveManchester #Onelove #Manchester #policeofficer #love pic.twitter.com/93sseXM40T

— Ben (@benhughesday) June 4, 2017

Cameras captured the bobby-helmeted man in uniform and a yellow safety shirt dancing in a circle with audience members. The footage was shown during the live stream of the concert, as a cutaway from Justin Bieber's emotional performance, which included acoustic sets of Love Yourself and Cold Water. Let's "fight evil with love," the singer preached.

It seemed as if the officer epitomized Bieber's message, and Twitter noticed.

