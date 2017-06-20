Mom texts daughter 'don't wait up', poses with Texas State football players at orientation

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

A Texas State mom is winning the internet after she broke away from her daughter at freshman orientation and found a couple of football players.

Avery Foster's pictures of her mom on the football field with four collegiate players is blowing up on Twitter, with many people giving the Bobcat mom props and emoji crowns.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

According to Avery, her mom texted her about meeting the ball players after dropping her off, writing "I made some new friends. Don't wait up!'

The text was coupled with a variety of photos of Avery's mom taking selfies with the players, holding the football, throwing up the heart of Texas State hand symbol with the team and even appearing to get "almost tackled" by one of them.

When Avery responded with emoji skulls -- often used to express finding something hilarious -- her mom didn't seem too up to date on emoji language.

Avery laughed it off and called her mom a cougar -- and even tweeted that her "mom gets more action" than her.

One Twitter responder suggested Avery's mom had so much fun at orientation, she'll probably come back to start classes for the new semester!

😂 She's about to start taking classes next semester — M4🔋 (@MannyJalpa) June 20, 2017

So, is Avery's mom just really outgoing or was there an alternative reason for the random photo shoot with the players?

As it turns out, it's a little bit of both.

Avery said she later found out that a lot of the parents were allowed to have dinner on the football field where the players were practicing. The parents were told that if they posted a silly photo at the school, they would get the chance to win a $500 scholarship toward the student's tuition.

Avery said while other parents were trying ton sneak and take pictures with the players, her mom walked straight up to the team and asked for pictures. They happily obliged and even suggested taking some action shots, Avery said.

The winner of the scholarship will be announced in August.

Avery's tweet has been retweeted more than 57,000 times and liked more than 266,000 times as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

