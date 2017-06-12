(Video: Memphis Redbirds) (Photo: Kubota, Samantha)

Ah, summer. A time for going to the pool, hanging out with friends and family, and occasionally enjoying a frozen treat.

But the danger of frozen treats is, of course, brain freeze!

One kid at the Memphis Redbirds baseball game is trending online because of his hilarious determination to win a slushie drinking competition.

The Redbirds tweeted the video out on Sunday and as of Monday afternoon, it had more than 4,000 retweets.

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost.



No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

Twitter had a blast with this kid’s reaction…

Kid looks like Ham from the Sandlot pic.twitter.com/osgJo4oBvx — Coach Mallory (@jagsdrew) June 11, 2017

He has heart, but he flew too close to the sun... — Mat Starfighter (@MatStarfighter) June 12, 2017

