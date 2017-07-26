Facebook post showing elderly man feeding wife goes viral

A Facebook post is going viral after showing thousands the love and devotion between an elderly couple. (PHOTO: Brent Kelley/ Facebook) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

A Facebook post showing an elderly man helping feed his wife ice cream is going viral.

Brent Kelley reportedly snapped the photo while taking his kids to Sonic after a trip to the pool. He posted the heartwarming moment online.

"He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98 degree temperature. It was a beautiful display of love," Kelley said in the post.

According to media reports, the photo was taken in Nashville, Tennessee.

The story has been shared more than 280,000 times.

It has also drawn thousands of comments from others sharing stories about how they have witnessed love like this.

"That kind of love and devotion is very hard to find. What a wonderful gentleman he is," one Facebook user wrote.

