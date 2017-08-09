Trainer of rock stars shows how to stay fit while traveling

HOUSTON - JoZie DiMaria is a certified personal trainer, make-up artist, stylist, photographer, artist and back-up dancer.

She has written a book titled, "Rock Hard: A Backstage Pass to Staying Fit on the Road the Rock Star Way."

DiMaria has worked as a dancer with — and a trainer for — some of the biggest names in rock music: Mötley Crüe, Papa Roach, Jane’s Addiction and Billy Idol.

She said she found staying in top shape on the road was tough due to performances, hotel stays, poor nutrition and constant partying.

She said her fitness routines work at airports, offices and hotels.

For more info on JoZie, her fitness guide and her story of life in the rock and roll fast lane, visit: http://www.rockhard.fit/

