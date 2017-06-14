Timbo's, the legacy of Little Hipps, is closing its doors for good

SAN ANTONIO - It is the end of a San Antonio legacy…

After they closed their doors in 2002, long-time Little Hipps employee Tim Lang decided to continue the legacy with his own place…Timbo’s.

Lang continued serving some of the Little Hipps favorites including their large burgers and the San Antonio staple ‘shy-poke' eggs.

“And uh, it just has a large following and people just love the burgers,” Lang said. “Got the same grill and frialators that he had. I bought all his equipment when he died and just brought it all with me.”

Lang began working at Little Hipps when he was 17 years old. It was the only job he ever had.

“I was there 27 years,” Lang said. “And the owner died of Cancer so I had to find something else to do so.”

So, in 2007, Lang and his wife decided to open Timbo’s.

“Well, when we first moved in here there was absolutely nothing built at the Pearl and we had plenty of parking.”

But now, due to rising taxes and permits, the cost of doing business is too much for the small mom and pop shop. In May, they were served with 90 days’ notice to vacate their home for the past 10 years. Their doors will permanently close their doors on June 17, 2017.

But Lang said it is a good time to go.

“They’ve been good to me. You know, we’ve got a lot of loyal people that come in and, you know, I want to thank them for being good customers.”

He is thankful to the people of San Antonio for supporting them all these years.

“It’s all good. It’s been a wonderful 10 years,” Lang said.

According to their website, six families that rely on Timbo’s for income were devastated by the news. Families that are having to move forward. Tim has set up a GoFund me page to help his workers, his friends move forward.

