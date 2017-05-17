This week in Houston history: May 15-21

Market Square Park. Photo: Visit Houston (Photo: Shannon O'Hara, (c) 2009 Shannon O'Hara)

May 17, 1913 - The Rice Hotel officially opened its doors. The hotel stood on the site of the first Capitol of the Republic of Texas, before it was moved to Austin in 1839. According to City of Houston archives, Jesse Jones, a Houston entrepreneur, not only built the hotel but also many of the buildings around it. The building is now known as The Rice and houses luxury apartments.

May 22, 1960 - The former Market Square City Hall and current bus terminal, burns down.

May 22, 1991 - Queen Elizabeth II visits Antioch Church, the first black Baptist church in Houston.

