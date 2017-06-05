Facebook helps 93-year-old bride choosing her wedding dress

Thanks to thousands of Facebook fans from all over the world, 93-year-old Sylvia Martin has her wedding dress. (Birdsnest)

Thanks to thousands of Facebook fans from all over the world, 93-year-old Sylvia Martin has her wedding dress.

Sylvia became an international sensation after a shopping trip with her bridesmaids to a Canberra, Australia bridal store. Sylvia tried on four fabulous dresses and couldn’t decide which one to wear on the big day so Birdsnest employees asked Facebook followers to help her choose.

The Facebook post went viral and nearly 10,000 of people voted.

"The response to our Facebook post has just been incredible," Birdsnest Marketing Manager Penny Carroll told the Canberra Times. "It's such a beautiful and happy story."

Sylvia is marrying a younger man in July. She and Frank, 88, live together in a retirement village.

Sylvia and Frank have been friends for more than 20 years and he’s proposed several times. Sylvia always refused because she didn’t want to disrespect her late husband by giving up his surname.

After Frank moved to Canberra to be near Sylvia, she did some research and learned she could marry him but keep her first hubby’s last name.

Now, she'll walk down the aisle in option C, the lacey crimson number. Option D was also popular among voters so Sylvia took it to save for another special occasion. Birdsnest employees gave her the dresses as a wedding gift.

Thank you, Sylvia and Frank, for giving the world a reason to smile. We needed that.

