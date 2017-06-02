This 93-year-old bride needs help choosing her wedding dress

Sylvia Martin, 93, needs help choosing the perfect wedding dress for her marriage to 88-year-old Frank. (Birdsnest Facebook)

Like many brides-to-be, Sylvia Martin took her bridesmaids shopping to help her choose the perfect wedding dress. Instead, the entire world is weighing in thanks to the bridal store’s Facebook post.

You see, Sylvia is 93 and she’s marrying a younger man in July. She and Frank, 88, live together in a retirement village in Canberra, Australia.

Sylvia and Frank have been friends for more than 20 years and he’s proposed several times, according to the Facebook post. Sylvia always refused because she didn’t want to disrespect her late husband by giving up his surname.

After Frank moved to Canberra to be near Sylvia, she did some research and learned she could marry him but keep her first hubby’s last name.

During her shopping trip at Birdsnest, Sylvia tried on four fabulous dresses and couldn’t decide which one to wear on the big day. The store asked its Facebook followers to help her choose.

You can click here, if you’d like to cast your vote and send the lovebirds your best wishes.

Ain’t love grand?

