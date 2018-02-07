The Witte Museum will host art from former President George W. Bush

(Photo: Nick Zamora, KENS)

The Witte Museum announced Tuesday that it will host Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Portraits of Courage brings together 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel mural painted by President Bush of 98 service members and veterans who served since 9/11, and whom Bush has come to know personally since leaving office.

Thanks to the sponsorship from Zachry Group, San Antonio is one of just four venues nationwide to host the paintings this year.

Portraits of Courage will be on display from July 21 through September 30, 2018 at the Witte Museum.

"We are honored to make this gift as an expression of our commitment to service members and veterans and the work of the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative," Zachry Group chairman and CEO John B. Zachry said. "We are proud of the rich history of military service and sacrifice here in our San Antonio community.”

Each featured painting is accompanied by the story of the warrior depicted, written by President Bush.

Visitors will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation’s call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contribution they make as civilians.

“I painted these men and women as a way to honor their service to the country and to show my respect for their sacrifice and courage,” President George W. Bush said.

“As Military City USA, San Antonio is the perfect place to display these portraits of patriotic American heroes,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This exhibition will be an important addition to our Tricentennial celebration, and it will highlight on a national stage the amazing improvements at the Witte Museum.”

The exhibit also includes information and resources to help connect visitors and post-9/11 veterans in their communities.

The paintings shown in the exhibit are featured in a hardcover book, which will be available at The Witte’s store.

© 2018 KENS-TV