The Rock records message for deputy shot in Colorado ambush

Allison Sylte and KUSA , KUSA 4:25 AM. CST January 25, 2018

DENVER - Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle is back home from the hospital, and one of his heroes decided to offer a few words of encouragement. 

Pelle tweeted a video Wednesday evening of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, writing: 

“Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!” 

Pelle was one of four Douglas County deputies who entered an apartment in Highlands Ranch on New Year’s Eve, only to be shot inside by a man who officers were trying to place on a mental health hold. 

A bullet missed Pelle’s heart by an inch. He was one of three deputies wounded in the shooting. 
Deputy Zackari Parrish did not survive. 

Pelle was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 19. 

The Rock said he’s been following Pelle’s story since the tragic incident, and wished him well in his recovery, telling him “it was a setup for an even bigger comeback.” 

You can watch the full message below: 

