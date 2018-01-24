The Rock records message for deputy shot in Colorado ambush

Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' “HERCULES” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 23, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2014 Getty Images)

DENVER - Douglas County Deputy Jeff Pelle is back home from the hospital, and one of his heroes decided to offer a few words of encouragement.

Pelle tweeted a video Wednesday evening of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, writing:

“Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!”

Pelle was one of four Douglas County deputies who entered an apartment in Highlands Ranch on New Year’s Eve, only to be shot inside by a man who officers were trying to place on a mental health hold.

A bullet missed Pelle’s heart by an inch. He was one of three deputies wounded in the shooting.

Deputy Zackari Parrish did not survive.

Pelle was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 19.

The Rock said he’s been following Pelle’s story since the tragic incident, and wished him well in his recovery, telling him “it was a setup for an even bigger comeback.”

You can watch the full message below:

Thank you @TheRock you made my day! I am a giant fan and want to thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do this!! pic.twitter.com/QoO4BvqhSX — Jeff P. (@jeffpelle7) January 24, 2018

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2DFBsZG

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Deputy Pelle, shot in Douglas County ambush, released from hospital

3 of 4 deputies shot in 'ambush attack' released from hospitals

Boulder Co. sheriff, dad of wounded DougCo deputy, says his son nearly died

© 2018 KUSA-TV