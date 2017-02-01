The Houstonian spa offers an 'Instant Glow'

HOUSTON- If you want to have a relaxing moment, the Houstonian has just the treatment for you.
It's what some VIPs will do this week before heading out to party. It's called the Instant Glow
"It's a 15-20 minute treatment," said Renae Cassam, Trellis Spa Director. "If you're rushing from one party to another or you had a late Friday night and you've got another party on Saturday, it's perfect."
The Instant Glow is a 3-step program "that will make you look like you had a great night sleep," said Josanna Gayther, educator and aesthetic director at the Trellis Spa
The first step is exfoliation, the second for "hydration and luminosity," and the third step "provides a lot of firming and repair and lifting."
Facials at the Houstonian run, on the high end, about $300. Hors d'oeuvres are included but not champagne.
The Trellis Spa is 17,000 square feet and has 21 treatment rooms.
