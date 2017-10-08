Texas haunted house builds scares with Hollywood props

The sights and sounds will make you feel like you're in a scary movie.

"We have a lot of movie quality sets," said Norm Glenn.

A few years ago, Glenn decided he wanted to give people the ultimate Hollywood horror experience.

He bought 20 acres of land in Bastrop and transformed it into what Scream Hallow is today: four haunted houses -- all with different themes and unique props.

"We have real medical props," Glenn said. "Real stuff from an asylum, we have real coffins, we actually have real used coffins. We have some props from the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and 'Freddy Vs. Jason.'"

Glenn finds his props all over the country.

"Each year we change and we add," he said.

Also, each year director Rue Neumann hires a cast of sixty characters for an added adrenaline rush.

"I love having all original characters," Neumann said. "We pretty much don't use anyone else's characters on anything we do."

"It's a big production," Glenn said.

A production they say is perfect for the whole family with a restaurant, bar, live music stage and gift shop. If you're interested in learning more about Scream Hallow, click here



© 2017 KVUE-TV