Texas Children's Hospital has special celebration to cheer on Astros
Kids over at Texas Children?s Hospital showed their support for the Astros Wednesday through song. During their weekly ukulele practice, the kids belted out the words to ?Take Me Out to the Ball Game.?
KHOU 4:48 PM. CDT October 25, 2017
