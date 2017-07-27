Texas brothers complete 3,500-mile bike ride for charities

It took 52 days and 3,500 miles, but a Houston businessman crossed the United States on his bike – all for a good cause. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It took 52 days and 3,500 miles, but a Houston businessman crossed the United States on his bike – all for a good cause.

Raleigh Jenkins and his two brothers made the trek to raise money for two children’s charities. They covered their own expenses so all the money donated along the way went to the charities.

The trio rode their bikes from the Pacific coast in Washington State to Battery Park in Manhattan.

Jenkins says it felt great to hit New York, but home feels even better.

“I am so glad to be home,” Jenkins said. “I think every day, all we did was check off the days. I don't think there was a single day we woke up and said, 'Oh, we're riding a bike today.' But the focus was the children.”

One of the charities the ride benefits A Child’s Hope, Jenkins’ charity that helps orphaned and abandoned children in Haiti.

