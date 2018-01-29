Texans surprise officer with Super Bowl tickets

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday.
The Houston Texans gave Officer Norbert Ramon two tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl.
The team decided to do something special as a thank you for all of his work during Hurricane Harvey.
Ramon spent three consecutive days rescuing more than 1,500 people from flood waters. He did it all while battling stage 4 colon cancer.
He is the definition of a Harvey hero.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs