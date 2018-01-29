KHOU
Texans surprise officer with Super Bowl tickets

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:45 PM. CST January 29, 2018

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday. 

The Houston Texans gave Officer Norbert Ramon two tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl. 

The team decided to do something special as a thank you for all of his work during Hurricane Harvey.

Ramon spent three consecutive days rescuing more than 1,500 people from flood waters. He did it all while battling stage 4 colon cancer. 

He is the definition of a Harvey hero. 

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


