Texans surprise officer with Super Bowl tickets

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday.

The Houston Texans gave Officer Norbert Ramon two tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl.

The team decided to do something special as a thank you for all of his work during Hurricane Harvey.

Ramon spent three consecutive days rescuing more than 1,500 people from flood waters. He did it all while battling stage 4 colon cancer.

He is the definition of a Harvey hero.

