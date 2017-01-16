Teen pushes past obstacles to become Marine, tops class

(Photo: Courtesy: Yehl Family)

A Round Rock teen shows that with honor, courage and commitment you can go anywhere. After turning down a full ride to college to join the military, the 19-year-old never lost sight of the prize.

Since the age of 12, Jacob Yehl wanted to serve his country. He joined Capital Area Young Marines and ROTC program where he learned hard work and obedience.

Through Yehl's persistence, he was offered a full scholarship to Texas A&M.

“I realized, this isn't really what I want, I can't wait another four years to be a Marine so I turned it down,” Yehl said.

Yelh's mother, Melissa, felt it made him stronger.



"To take the hard road is not a decision that most people make,” she said.

While at the processing station to join boot camp in San Diego last summer, Jacob was disqualified for medical reasons.

It took months, including a surgeon's letter stating surgery was not necessary, before Jacob received a medical waiver.

Once in training, he quickly earned a spot as his platoon's leader--guiding his team through the entire process.

But week 13 proved to be most challenging with the final test, a 45-mile march up a mountain.

"I remember one of my guys, 'Come on, Yehl!,' and he grabbed my hand and we walked up,” Yehl said.



It was the moment he had been waiting for.



"I feel like a Marine, now.” He said.

On January 7, Yehl graduated as Lance Corporal at the top of his class, a double promotion. He was presented with an award that demonstrated "the highest potential of future leadership and responsibility in the Marine Corps."

This was on top of his fitness award, the IronMan.

"Honorman of 430 Marines, it's spectacular!” Jacob’s father, Paul, said.

Yehl says that you're never defeated unless you accept it as your reality.

"Sometimes you're going to lose, and sometimes you're going to be faced with these challenges that you might not know that you can overcome,” he explained.

The 19-year-old plans to take a trip to area schools to talk about his experience and possibly recruit new trainees.

