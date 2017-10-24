Teal Pumpkin Project aims to include kids with allergies on Halloween

HOUSTON - As Halloween approaches, you may notice that among the orange jack-o-lanterns some homes proudly display a solid teal colored pumpkin too.

Although they look quite different from the traditional Halloween decorations, their purpose is to help all kids feel included come Oct. 31.

With all the ghosts and witches adorning area homes, frightening fun can be found almost everywhere. But for 6-year-old Logan Miller’s mom Halloween candy can cause a very real scare.

“We found out shortly after Logan was two that he has a peanut allergy,” explained Lauren Miller.

Logan went into anaphylaxis after eating peanut and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“It was my worst nightmare,” remembered Miller. “It was pure dread.”

Logan’s allergy means the family takes a lot of extra precautions and it also makes trick or treating more tricky.

“The first year that he did go trick or treating I'm sitting there going, 'Ok, there's candy that he can't have and it's touching candy that he can, is that a problem?'," said Miller.

This family is far from alone. According to Foodallergy.org, about 1 in 13 kids have food allergies and they can be deadly.

“(It’s) very scary to think that just feeding your child could send them to the emergency room.”

But like most kids Logan loves candy and no child wants to feel left out.

“He's going to go and trick or treat and so we had to go and figure out a way that works for us.”

What works is the Teal Pumpkin Project? A way to know which homes offer safe alternatives like toys on Halloween night. Participants can sign up HERE, then your home and what you’ll be offering shows up on a map.

