Teachers and young kids can go to SeaWorld for free

HOUSTON -- SeaWorld San Antonio has announced freebies for 2018!
Kids 5 and younger can enjoy FREE admission to SeaWorld throughout the year.
And credentialed Pre-K-12 teachers can get a FREE SeaWorld Card that provides unlimited admission.
The only catch: You must register online by May 31!
Oh, and while you’re there check out SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest ride… the Wave Breaker!
For the kids registration, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/tickets/preschool-free-admission/
For the teachers registration, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/tickets/teacher-card/
