Target launches sensory friendly kids' clothing line

HOUSTON - If you have a child with special needs, especially with sensory sensitivities, you know finding comfortable clothing can be a challenge.

Target is stepping up to the plate with a new line of clothing specifically designed with kids with special needs in mind.

The pieces feature heat-transferred labels instead of tags that can be itchy and irritate the skin. They also have flat seams designed to minimize discomfort.

The idea came from designers who themselves have kids with special needs.

The collection is available exclusively on Target.com.

