Storm chaser proposes to girlfriend near whirling tornado

A tornado touches down south of McLean, Texas, on May 16, 2017. (Photo: Mark Smith, EPA)

Tornadoes have photobombed weddings before, but a twister on Tuesday witnessed a marriage proposal.

With a tornado spinning in the background near McLean, Texas, storm chaser Alex Bartholomew got down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton.

"Wow what a day," Bartholomew said on his Facebook post. "2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES!"

The rope-like tornado looks to be a mile or two away from the happy couple. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there were two reports of tornadoes near McLean, Texas, on Tuesday, but no damage was reported.

Overall, there were more than two dozen reports of tornadoes across the central U.S. on Tuesday, including two killer twisters in Oklahoma and Texas.

