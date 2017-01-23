Stafford High student surprised by sister in US Army

Image from video. (Video courtesy of Stafford ISD)

STAFFORD, Texas- A Stafford High School student received a special surprise during her school lunch on Monday.

Alyssa Jackson was sitting at a lunch table when her sister, Jasmine Morales, quietly walked up behind her. When Alyssa turned her head, the tears started coming down.

For the first time in six months, Jasmine is on leave from the U.S. Army and she wanted to reunite with her younger sister at school.

Jasmine is also a graduate of Stafford High School.

Alyssa described her sister as her best friend.

(© 2017 KHOU)