Soldier surprises son at Pecan Grove Elementary School

Staff Sgt. Garret Miron surprised Connor Miron at Pecan Grove Elementary Tuesday during a welcome back parade for the soldier. (Photo: Custom)

RICHMOND, Texas - A Pre-K student in Fort Bend ISD got the sweetest surprise Tuesday from his father, who had been serving overseas.

SSG Miron served overseas in Qatar since last June and planned to surprise Connor in his classroom when he returned home. Instead, Principal Ruth Riha, her staff and Brandye Miron, Connor’s mom, held a small welcome back parade at the school. While Connor was in his classroom, students lined up in the hallway and held American flags with Lee Greenwood’s “Good Bless the U.S.A.” playing in the background.

Connor was led out of the classroom to his dad. After Connor realized who he was standing in front of, the two shared a long hug.

Connor said he is most excited to wrestle with his dad when he gets home.

