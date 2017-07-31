Slain NYPD cop's widow talks about their ‘miracle' daughter

Through in-vitro fertilization, Wenjian Liu's wife delivered a baby girl last week, more than two years after her husband was assassinated. (Photo: CBS)

(CBS NEWS) - Sanny and Wenjian Liu were newlyweds, married for just three months, when she got the call in December 2014 that her husband, a New York City police officer, was dying. A gunman had ambushed Wenjian and his partner.

They'd been planning to start a family, she told "CBS This Morning," and she had the presence of mind to plan for the future, even at that terrible moment when she saw him dying at the hospital.

Through in-vitro fertilization, Liu's wife delivered a baby girl last week, more than two years after her husband was assassinated.

Just after the death of Wenjian, on that horrible night, Sanny Liu says she knew this day would come.

"I had a dream," she told correspondent Jeff Glor. "I heard the baby's crying, and handed me the baby. He said, 'Baby, here's the baby. Here's a girl.'"

"You dreamed about him handing you a baby that night?" Glor asked.

"The same night."

"And it was a girl?"

"Right."

Tap/click here to read more on CBSNews.com.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.