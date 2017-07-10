KHOU
Simone Biles shuts down hater on Twitter

Michelle Homer, KHOU 4:30 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

While Simone Biles was soaking up the sun in Hawaii, a hater threw a little shade her way. Biles quickly fired back and her fans loved it.

Biles has been posting vacation snaps on Twitter and is clearly having fun and enjoying time with her family.

Others shared photos of the Olympian and thanked her for taking time to chat with them or their children.

But @sarahnicole715 tried to rain on Biles' parade when she posted: “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow

She also called Biles a bad role model.

Biles wasn't having it and she scored a perfect 10 with her reply:

“@sarahnicole715 talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

@sarahnicole715 has since deleted her Twitter account.

Girl, Bye. Or in this case, Aloha.

#TrollFail #Don'tMessWithSimone

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


