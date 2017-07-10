Simone Biles shuts down hater on Twitter

Simone Biles has been sharing vacation photos from Hawaii. (Twitter)

While Simone Biles was soaking up the sun in Hawaii, a hater threw a little shade her way. Biles quickly fired back and her fans loved it.

Biles has been posting vacation snaps on Twitter and is clearly having fun and enjoying time with her family.

resting beach face 🐚 pic.twitter.com/nFSM0Epkfv — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2017

another day in paradise 🌞 pic.twitter.com/kzRps7lCzv — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 5, 2017

Others shared photos of the Olympian and thanked her for taking time to chat with them or their children.

Thank you so much @Simone_Biles for being so kind today!! Sorry I was so awkward, I geeked out just a little bit😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0MkAKy62y — Kaelyn (@kaelyn_rod) July 5, 2017

Thanks so much @simonebiles for being so generous with your time for a 5 year old budding Aussie gymnast on Waikiki beach yesterday! #justalittlebitawestruck #whatathrillfora5yrold #hasntstoppedcartwheelingsince #howkindissimonebiles #firsttimeusinginstagram A post shared by Mark Sansom (@marksansom77) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

But @sarahnicole715 tried to rain on Biles' parade when she posted: “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow

She also called Biles a bad role model.

Biles wasn't having it and she scored a perfect 10 with her reply:

“@sarahnicole715 talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

@sarahnicole715 has since deleted her Twitter account.

Girl, Bye. Or in this case, Aloha.

#TrollFail #Don'tMessWithSimone

