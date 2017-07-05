'She made my night': SAPD officer shares sweet photo with girl

SAPD Officer Cliff Burns posted a photo with a young police supporter on Facebook. (Photo: Cliff Burns/ Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - "This kid doesn't know it, but she made my night," San Antonio Police Department Officer Cliff Burns said in a Facebook post.

Burns wanted to thank a young girl in the community for being "excited to see a police officer" as he was parked at a Valero gas station earlier this week.

"She wants to be [a police officer] when she grows up. She was curious, energetic and sweet. Things have been kind of dark around here lately. I really needed this," Burns said in the post.

His post has since been shared about 500 times and received more than 3,000 positive reactions.

© 2017 KENS-TV