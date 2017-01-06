See Houston from new heights on a double-decker bus tour

HOUSTON - The world comes to Houston in less than a month for Super Bowl 51.

A great way to show visitors our city and to learn things about it that most of us don’t know, is to take an open air bus tour. The tours are offered by Houston City Tours. It is a hop-on, hop-off type tour. Tickets for adults are $30 and $20 for children.

The tours operate seven days a week from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.

For more info, visit: http://www.houstoncitytours.us/