HOUSTON – A sci-fi summer has begun at the Children's Museum of Houston on Binz Street.

There is a coding lab and interactive play to further knowledge of STEM; science, technology, engineering and math.

Admission to the museum is $12. It opens every day at 10 AM except on Sundays when it opens at noon.

For more information, visit: http://www.cmhouston.org/

