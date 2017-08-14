SAPD throws birthday bash for 8-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A little girl from San Antonio got the birthday party of her dreams.

Chasity always wanted to be a police officer and on Sunday, she got to celebrate her 8th birthday with several of San Antonio’s finest!

Chasity first got on the San Antonio Police Department's radar when she posed for a photo with Officer Cliff Bruns earlier this year. That photo quickly went viral.

Chasity said she wants to be a police officer so she can make the world a better place.

So, SAPD decided to throw her a police-themed birthday party at Urban Air Trampoline Park.

“I think she's seen every officer,” SAPD Officer Allix Johnson said. “She's always in and out of the substation, she's always telling us hi, giving us super big hugs, and she’s a huge police supporter.”

To make the 8-year-old even more official, officers surprised Chasity with a custom-made SAPD car bed frame.

In Chasity’s words, it was the best day ever.

