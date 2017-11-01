Texan in need of kidney transplant gets love from around the world

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mom in need of a kidney transplant has received an outpouring of support from around the world. Her daughter tweeted about her mom last week and now feels they might be closer than ever to finding her match.

Veronica Ruiz was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2012, and lupus the following year.

"That day, I saw her on her very first day of dialysis. I'm not even being dramatic, I just fell to my knees and I started crying," said Ruiz's daughter Xiomara Santos.

Today, Ruiz's kidney is functioning at 10 percent and she's in desperate need of a transplant.

"I go to dialysis three times a week for four hours, and it's draining. After, when I do get home, I'm depleted, I'm fatigued, vomiting," Ruiz described.

Santos decided to turn to Twitter, asking the public for help to find a donor. In all, 80,000 people across the United States are in need of a kidney transplant, according to the Living Kidney Donors Network. Santos only had 130 followers on Twitter, but her mother's story resonated with thousands of people around the world.

My mom desperately needs a kidney transplant. It takes 30 mins to get tested & 2 weeks recovery.Please RT to help find my mom a donor PLEASE — XioMama🤰🏻👶🏽 (@xiomararenee) October 28, 2017

The tweet went viral, with nearly 60,000 retweets in just a few days.

"I have people sharing stories from the Netherlands, from England, from Germany, Nigeria, Jamaica, the Bahamas," Santos noted.

She added that almost two dozen people have already gotten tested in San Antonio to see if they're a match.

"I would love to use this platform to bring awareness to my condition because I'm not the only one with kidney disease," Ruiz said. "There's plenty of people and there are other people who need help. If I cant find a match with all these other people who have gone, they can help someone else."

If you're interested in finding out if you're a match to donate a kidney you can call the Live Donor Hotline at 210-575-4483 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out if you're a match for Veronica Ruiz you can message Xiomara Santos on Twitter @XiomaraRenee.

