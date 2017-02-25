KHOU
Runners take part in 'Race Against Violence'

HOUSTON- Around 3,000 people ran in the "Race Against Violence" on Saturday morning.

HOUSTON- About 3,000 people ran in the 'Race Against Violence" on Saturday morning in downtown Houston 

The 29th annual 5-K run supports the Houston Area Women's Center.

The center offers housing and counseling to women free of charge. Their mission focuses on ending domestic and sexual violence. 

Nearly $300,000 was raised as a result of the race. To find out more about the center, visit here. 

