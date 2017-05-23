Religious Evolution: How churches are adapting to a changing culture

AUSTIN - As society and cultural norms have evolved, the corresponding changes have seeped into the practice and teaching of religion.

According to data compiled by the Pew Research Center - which compared religious rates from 2007 to 2014 - the number of adults who consider themselves religious has dropped nationwide, including right here in Texas.

"I think actually the decrease that we are seeing right now is going to take us back to a normal place. I think the last 50 years will be the exception when church history is written," explained Reverend Dr. Griff Martin, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Austin.

Martin is describing decades of religious growth, compared to recently declining rates.

According to Pew Research, the number of adults who believe in God, pray daily, attend services monthly, and believe religion is important, have all dropped in this new century.

"There is the rising generation - the two generations below me - they're not going to put up with the traditional church, and the way of being. So you're either going to see a huge growth from these churches to these churches, or you're going to see them give up on religion," Martin explained.

That shift is also seen here in Texas.

According to Pew Research, the number of Texans who believe in God dropped eight percent from 2007 (77 percent) to 2014 (69 percent). The data further shows a decrease in that time frame in importance of religion (67 percent in 2007 said it was "very important" compared to 63 percent in 2014), attendance at weekly religious services (47 percent in 2007 vs. 42 percent in 2014) and frequency of daily prayer (66 percent in 2007 to 63 percent in 2014). To further check out those numbers, click here.

Recent polls by both Pew Research Center and Gallup show that Texas isn't one of the top 10 most religious states in the country.

As societal trends have changed, its influence is becoming more prevalent in a growing number of churches.

According to Pew Research data, just 44 percent of Christians believed homosexuality should be accepted by society in 2007. By 2014, that number jumped to 54 percent.

With wider acceptance, individual churches have begun to break with long-standing traditions. Last year, First Baptist Church of Austin was expelled from the Baptist General Convention of Texas due to its acceptance of same-sex marriage. It was similar to the decision of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, which similarly voted to allow same-sex couples into the church.

We want to normalize life as quickly as possible for LGBT folk. And this is not a one-issue church. It's a church and we're simply saying the Gospel is open to all and closed to none," senior Pastor George Mason told our sister station, WFAA, of the congregation's vote.

Martin said despite the controversial change, membership at the church has actually grown. He pointed to religious teachings to highlight the constant role of change in religion, using the story of the New Testament of Jesus and the 12 Apostles in his example.

"In the last few years, really probably for the first time in a while, we've seen the church start closing doors and start getting smaller and smaller. That church is on a path to destruction. But the churches that keep opening the doors, that's the very path of God," Martin explained.

Nationwide, the one group of believers that is clearly growing - is the one that refuses to be identified by any such religion.

"The second pattern that's striking that you're alluding to - is the rise of the Religious Nones, who don't self-identify with any religious institution," explained University of Texas Religious Studies Professor Chad Seales.

In 2014, Pew Research showed 23 percent of adults considered themselves to be religiously unaffiliated, up seven percent from 2007.

Seales broke down the numbers and explained the reason behind them.

"The main churches that have declined have been Mainline Protestant congregations, and they've been on a pretty much on a steady decline since the 1950's. And a lot of that has to do with changing patterns in terms of moving away from small towns, relocating to bigger cities," said Seales.

He said churches are using two main strategies to try and reverse the trend.

"One is to try and compete with non-denominational congregations, like Joel Osteen's church in Houston. And the Southern Baptist Convention has done that with, for example, the Austin Stone, is their version of trying to attract a younger demographic. The other change is basically being more inclusive. So, be more inclusive of LGBT members and Christians, and we've seen those types of churches actually - for example, University Methodist here in Austin - has experienced quite a bit of growth from having younger families, in particular wanting to raise their kids in that environment," Seals explained. Despite the recent trends, he believed religion is not in danger of disappearing.

Globally, religion has thrived and has been resurgent, and so to the assumption that the more modern we become, the less religious we become, is simply just not been the case. And that's the same in the US." Seales explained, adding that he believed religion was being 'restructured' rather than experiencing a 'decline.'

As to those declining rates, Martin believed surface changes will be unsuccessful. Instead, he stressed people are attracted to authenticity.

"I think churches are trying to attract (younger people), and I don't think that is being faithful. I don't think our job is to attract by putting a band up on the stage, or putting a screen up, or making the church feel more like a coffee house. I'm not interested in doing any of those things," Martin said.

The drop in religious rates can be seen in the drop in religious attendance.

According to yearly data compiled by Gallup, 55 percent of people said they belonged to a church or synagogue in 2016. That represents a 13 percent drop compared to 2000.

Despite the overall drop, Seales pointed to generational patterns that could change as Millennials age.

"Oftentimes, 18 to 22-year-olds in college - they may drift away from their religious churches that they grew up in. But then the minute they have kids, they return to those churches to raise them in," said Seales.

Still, as seen last month during Good Friday services at the Frank Erwin Center, plenty of people still take religion seriously.

"It's for the celebration and to feel the Holy Spirit, and the blessing of Jesus Christ, to keep us going every day," said Felicia Hunt, who normally attends services at Church of Christ at East Side of Austin.

She said she was surprised by the large turnout.

"It's a good crowd. I was shocked when I walked up and there were so many people," Hunt noted.

"I go for myself to get a great experience, to feel the joy of being in the house of Jesus Christ," added Iris Ortiz, who attends Shoreline Church in Austin.

She said she wanted to set a good example for her family by attending services.

<"I wanted to show my daughter as well what Good Friday and Easter is all about, so that's why we came again tonight," said Ortiz, who also attended last year's event.

