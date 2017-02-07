Rejoice! 'Binge-watch' is now in the Merriam-Webster dictionary

This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 13 hours you spent watching Orange is the New Black one Saturday are now dictionary-approved. Sort of.

Merriam-Webster announced Tuesday that it has added over 1,000 new words to the dictionary, including "throw shade," "ghosting" and more. But the one that caught our TV-obsessed eyes is "binge-watch."

The dictionary defines our favorite weekend pastime as "to watch many or all episodes of (a TV series) in rapid succession." It even helpfully uses the word in a sentence: "Even those of us who have bundled TV and broadband-Internet subscriptions from telephone or cable companies increasingly use them to binge-watch Netflix shows like Orange Is the New Black on an iPad … rather than flip through 500 channels to find nothing on."

