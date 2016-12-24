Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

LONDON — Officials say
She and her husband, retired rugby player
A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have “lost their baby” and asked for privacy during a difficult time.
Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.
The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.
The baby had been expected in late spring.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs