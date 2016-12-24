Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall keave their pre wedding party on the Britannia on July 29, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2011 Getty Images)

LONDON — Officials say Queen Elizabeth II ’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall , has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall , had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have “lost their baby” and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.