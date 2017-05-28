Quadruplets graduate high school together, head off to four different colleges
Four siblings who have been through everything together their entire lives graduated high school this weekend but now they are all going in different directions, to four different universities.
KHOU 6:38 PM. CDT May 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Sea turtles found dead on beach near Freeport
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Houston forecast for Sunday
-
Funeral held for three children killed in house fire in Tamina
-
Houston forecast for Sunday afternoon
-
Backlash against Channelview teacher heats up
-
VERIFY: Is this massive bullfrog real?
-
North Texas family loses two sons to heroin overdoses
-
Man shot and killed in apartment parking lot in NE Houston
More Stories
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found safe in Sam Houston…May 27, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Video shows moments before Houston man shot outside…May 28, 2017, 4:47 a.m.
-
HCSO: Security guard fatally shoots man who pointed…May 28, 2017, 8:29 a.m.