Preparations for Freedom Over Texas downtown

We may still be days away from the Fourth of July but there is no time to waste when it comes to Houston’s biggest party.

HOUSTON – We may still be days away from the Fourth of July but there is no time to waste when it comes to Houston’s biggest party.

For a full year, Susan Christian with the Mayor’s office has been planning Citgo’s Freedom Over Texas celebration on the Buffalo Bayou.

On Tuesday, between 4 and 10 p.m., 50,000 people are expected to celebrate the holiday with food, drinks, live music and of course fireworks. The event features four stages and five entertainment zones.

“We're going to have a full house,” explained Christin, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

“The last 30 years we have never been able to secure a military band and we have the United States Air Force Band of the West out of San Antonio coming!”

Here’s what you need to know; sections of Allen Parkway will be closed from Sunday through Wednesday morning so plan on parking somewhere else.

“There is plenty of parking of course downtown in the Theater District and the surface parking lots.”

Advance tickets are $8 online or $10 at the gate, kids 5 and under get in free. Buy tickets here, https://tix.extremetix.com/webtix/3355

Also, no drones or pets and leave the fireworks to the experts.

© 2017 KHOU-TV