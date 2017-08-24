Powerball winner: Massachusetts woman Mavis L. Wanczyk claims $758 million jackpot

The woman who purchased the sole winning Powerball ticket in Massachusetts has been identified as Mavis L. Wanczyk from Massachusetts, who came forward Thursday to claim her winnings. CBS NEWS

(CBS) -- The woman who purchased the sole winning Powerball ticket in Massachusetts has been identified as 53-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk, who came forward Thursday to claim her winnings.

Wanczyk purchased the winning Powerball ticket at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. She becomes the winner of the largest single-ticket Powerball jackpot in history.

Wanczyk, a mother of a daughter and son, says she chose the winning numbers based on her family's birthdays. She says she does not plan to return to work. She appeared at a press conference with officials from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the press conference, Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts lottery, called Wanczyk "a prototypical Massachusetts resident."

"My perception of her is someone who's a hard-working individual. Clearly she's excited," Sweeney said.

The winning numbers selected late Wednesday night were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball number 4.

The $758 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years.

The odds of winning Wednesday night's drawing were one in 292.2 million.

