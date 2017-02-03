Pop-up boutique showcases Houston designers

HOUSTON - Those who want to be in style for Houston's Super Bowl weekend need to look no further than a pop up shop next door to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Launch is the name of the store occupying a space on Avenida de las Americas, next door to the GRB.

The store is the brainchild of marketing and fashion guru Sydney Dao, sister of nationally known designer and inaugural Project Runway reality show winner Chloe Dao.

Launch includes creations from designers of many different ethnicities. That is because Houston is such a melting pot, Dao said.

Everything in the store is an original work -- from accessories to casual to couture.

Launch will occupy the bottom floor of 701 Avenida de las Americas until the end of February. However Dao said if business is good, the store may stay in the space longer.

To reach Launch, call:

Launch Pop-Up Store, 832-384-4892

To learn about the designers and see their outfits featured on KHOU 11 News This Morning, visit:

For African Inspired Designs, visit: https://www.aleapofstyle.com/

For original tees, visit: http://mystatelinedesigns.com/

For men's fashion, visit: https://edwigepierre.com/

