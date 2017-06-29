Photo of kind cop helping elderly man goes viral

A photo of a police officer helping an elderly man to a bus stop in North Charleston, South Carolina has gone viral. (Gerrod Collins)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - A photo of a police officer helping an elderly man to a bus stop in North Charleston, South Carolina has gone viral.

The officer had no idea he was being photographed by Garrod Collins, who witnessed his act of kindness and shared it on Facebook.

"Just saw this N. Charleston police officer pull over, get out of his car and help this elderly man walk to the bus stop while carrying his bags for him," Collins wrote on the Facebook post.

The photo shows the officer carrying three bags while helping the man, who appears to walk with a cane. Some commenters pointed out that he appears to be a veteran recently discharged from the hospital.

Collins says he decided to post the photo because of all the negativity towards police officers these days.

"I just wanted people to see that we still have a lot of good ones out there," he said. "The city of North Charleston Police Department has taken a beating over the last few years. I just wanted the citizens to know the police still care."

The photo has been shared more than 7,000 times.

"I was blown away by the comments," Collins said, adding the more-than 5,000 shares within a few hours "tells me that people really do care, meant the world to me, kinda restores some faith."

He also says he has a message for the officer.

"Thanks for setting a great example for others to follow," Collins said, urging people to "just care about each other and if you see a person that needs help, help them: police, citizens, it doesn't matter."

The officer in the photo is Sgt. James Gann with the North Charleston Police Department. Nicely done, Sgt. Gann.

