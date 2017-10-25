Pearland football player crowned Homecoming Queen

Claire Jeffress after she won Homecoming Queen at Dawson High School in Pearland. (Photo: Provided)

PEARLAND, Texas - Who says you can't wear a homecoming crown and a football jersey at the same time?

Claire Jeffress, a senior at Dawson High School, is making headlines around the country for doing just that: for being named Homecoming Queen while playing on the football team.

"There are some people at halftime that think I'm a really short boy and they're like 'Oh my gosh it's a girl!'" said Jeffress.

She sent the Dawson High School faithful home happy last Friday after she drilled a 30-yard field goal to push her Eagles over their bitter rival from Pearland High School 38-35. She also made five extra points that night.

"It's definitely the most intense game I've played in and will ever play in," said Jeffress, who on Wednesday sported a pink mouthpiece. "I'm out here to do what I can do for the team and it's not necessarily about me being a girl."

Eric Wells has coached Jeffress since she was a freshman

"If she couldn't make the kicks, we'd have another kicker," Wells said. "She's just like everyone else, she just has her own locker room. The football team is so proud of Claire, they support her in any way. I'm sure she told you that and they're very protective of her, obviously if you had a little sister you're going to be protective over her."

Though she loves football, she wants to play soccer in college.

Right now she's focused on doing her job and keeping the Eagles undefeated in their district.

"There's so much heart on the field and there's so much heart in the stands because everyone wants to do their best to represent their school," she said.

