Paralyzed teen dances with boyfriend at senior prom

NEEDVILLE, Texas -- A Needville High School senior, paralyzed just a few months ago, still dances at her senior prom.

Back in February, Katy Vacek fell from a tree near her home and fractured her spine. She’s spent the last few months going through rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann and says her man goal was to be able to dance with her boyfriend at prom.

Her hard work paid off. Vacek’s boyfriend, who was with her when she fell, spent a lot of time at TIRR practicing how to handle the special harness that allowed Vacek to stand.

Making the night even sweeter, the couple was named Prom King and Queen.

