Offensive graffiti gone thanks to grass roots effort

HOUSTON - Some offensive graffiti along Westpark near 59 is gone thanks to a grass roots effort.

Dr. Christina Propst was one of thousands of drivers who passed by the graffiti on a regular basis.

“For months I had to grit my teeth, snarl, turn my head or shake my head as I drove by this,” Dr. Propst wrote on Facebook.





While passing by recently with her teenage son in the car, Dr. Propst finally decided to do something about it. She tracked down the sign owner and got his permission to clean up the graffiti.

She used social media to rally the troops over the weekend and they scrubbed the graffiti away.

Henry Horne, 86, said he posted the sign next to the graffiti long before the 2016 campaign. Mr. Horne said he doesn’t lean liberal or conservative, but he posted the sign because he’s not happy with the direction our country has been going in recent years.

This is the third sign he’s put on his fence near West University Place. The others were destroyed.

