Nurse saves runner's life during marathon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rand Mintzer says he is a lucky person. He was able to leave the hospital last week after almost dying while running in the Houston Marathon.

“I wasn’t feeling well, so I went over and threw up. “I started running again, but I felt very light-headed and things kind of became blurry," said Mintzer.

The 57-year-old fell just before mile 15 and went into cardiac arrest. Stephanie Baisey a registered nurse from College Station Medical Center was along the path cheering on family when Rand went down.

"The minute I see someone collapse it kind of just a natural instinct for me to jump in. And when you see that he has no pulse then the other natural instinct is that we're going to begin CPR," said Baisey.

Stephanie was able to perform multiple rounds of CPR until a group from a nearby assisted living center brought down a defibrillator and regained a pulse before emergency crews arrived.

"She saved my life," said Mintzer.

Stephanie says she thinks it important that more people learn CPR.

"You don't have to be a medical professional to jump in and do CPR and to get a positive outcome. It could be your loved one. It could be the only one at home when someone goes down and you're the only option," said Baisey.

The two have spoken since and Rand says he wants to make plans to thank those who saved him.

You can find a local CPR class near you by visiting here.

KBTX