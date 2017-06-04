NC woman reels in 60-pound swordfish off Carolina coast

Jordan Atkins reels in Swordfish in Morehead City with first mate Patrick Dufour. Pic. Courtesy: Jordan Atkins (Photo: Custom)

TRINITY, N.C. -- You could say it was a good day to fish for Jordan Atkins! That’s because she reeled in a huge fish while in Morehead City over the weekend.

Atkins reeled in a swordfish the was 50 inches long and weighed 60 pounds. She said it took her about 30 minutes to reel in the swordfish.

Pictured with her is first mate Patrick Dufour. They fished while on the Sensation with Captain Dale Britt.

© 2017 WFMY-TV