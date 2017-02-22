NASA astronaut, 57, setting records and breaking barriers

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) - NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson has blasted through glass ceilings and into outer space three times, and is on the International Space Station right now.

At 57, she’s:

the oldest woman ever in space

the first female commander of the International Space Station

has tied the number of spacewalks by a woman at seven

and has walked in space for over 46 hours; all evidence of living stronger.

“Breaking records has never been my goal. I think it’s important that we’re continually pushing our limits and showing that we can extend beyond what we have done before,” Whitson said in an interview with CBS News’ Elaine Quijano.

Her journey began in the Midwest.

“When you were growing up in Iowa, I understand you sold chickens to get your pilot’s license and that a couple of people told you early on that you should not pursue a career in science. What drives you?” Quijano asked.

