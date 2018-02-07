MRS BAIRD’S SANDWICH CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Mrs Baird’s Sandwich Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are residing in Texas at the time of entry and who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KHOU-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Mrs. Baird’s, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 9:00 am (C.T.) on February 7, 2018 and end at 12:00 pm(C.T.) on March 2, 2018 (the “Contest Period”).

Online Entry. During the Contest Period enter online by visiting www.khou.com, clicking on the Mrs Baird’s Sandwich Contest link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions.

To enter, submit an original sandwich recipe that uses Mrs Baird’s products to greatdayhouston@khou.com. Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience.

4. Winner Selection. A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: 50% creativity and originality of recipe and 50% incorporation of Mrs Baird’s products. The ratings scale for each criterion will range from one (1) to twenty (20), with twenty (20) being the best score. The three contestants with the highest cumulative scores will be designated the Finalists. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or before March 2, 2018.

The three Finalists will be invited to present samples of their sandwich on or about March 9, 2018 on Great Day Houston. A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge the three Finalists according to the following criteria: 50% creativity and originality of recipe, 25% incorporation of Mrs Baird’s products, and 25% overall taste and appearance. The ratings scale for each criterion will range from one (1) to twenty (20), with twenty (20) being the best score. The Finalist with the highest cumulative scores will be designated the Grand Prize Winner. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) Luxury suite RodeoHouston® tickets to Mrs Baird’s suite for the Rodeo and Garth Brooks concert to be held on Sunday, March 18, 2018, one (1) purple parking pass, all-inclusive food and drink, free Mrs Baird’s bread for one (1) year, two (2) Carnival ticket packs. Grand Prize ARV: $1,024. The two (2) runner ups each will receive a prize of free Mrs Baird’s Bread For A Year (ARV: $156.00). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Finalists will be notified on or about March 2, 2018 at the email address and/or U.S. Mail address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure or recipient to respond, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.



7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The Mrs Baird’s Sandwich Contest is sponsored by KHOU-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after March 9, 2018 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.khou.com or send an email with subject line “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Mrs Baird’s Sandwich Contest to greatdayhouston@khou.com. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact greatdayhouston@khou.com.

© 2018 KHOU-TV