'Moon bag' used on Apollo 11 mission up for auction, expected to fetch millions

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A bag used by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission is expected to fetch millions at an auction in New York.

The auction house Sotheby’s is selling the bag that was used to bring back the very first pieces of the moon ever collected to be studied on Earth.

The seller says small pebbles and traces of moon dust are still inside the bag.

Most items like the bag are kept in museums so the price is expected to be astronomical.

Experts guess the price will be between $2 million and $4 million dollars.

The auction will be held on July 20, 2017, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

