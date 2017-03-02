'Mom Prom' charity parties popping up around the U.S.

Moms across the country are being encouraged to break out their old prom and bridesmaid dresses – even wedding gowns – for a night of throwback fun at “Mom Proms.” (Photo: KHOU)

Just when you thought it was safe to throw away that old prom dress, hold on! You may need it for one more night.

Moms across the country are being encouraged to break out their old prom and bridesmaid dresses – even wedding gowns – for a night of throwback fun at “Mom Proms.”

Back in 2006, a mom of three from Detroit was looking for a way to have a fun night out with friends and raise money for charities at the same time.

There are prizes to be won for Best Hair and Tackiest Dress.

There are more than 80 "Mom Proms" happening around the nation.

If you’d like to organize one of these events in your area, tap/click here.

(© 2017 KHOU)