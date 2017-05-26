Military veteran, family receive new home in Cypress

A program called “Operation Finally Home” donated on Friday a brand new house to a military veteran and his family. (Photo: KHOU)

CYPRESS, Texas -- Friday was a big day for a Houston veteran and his family as they moved into their new home.

A program called “Operation Finally Home” donated the brand new house.

Sgt. Cliff Betcher was serving in Iraq when his convoy was attacked. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and he still copes with PTSD.

Betcher will move into the home with his wife and 7-year-old son. The new home is in the Bridgeland community in Cypress. The Howard Hughes Corporation donated the lot, and Beazer Homes built the house.

