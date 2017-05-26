Military veteran, family receive new home in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas -- Friday was a big day for a Houston veteran and his family as they moved into their new home.
A program called “Operation Finally Home” donated the brand new house.
Sgt. Cliff Betcher was serving in Iraq when his convoy was attacked. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and he still copes with PTSD.
Betcher will move into the home with his wife and 7-year-old son. The new home is in the Bridgeland community in Cypress. The Howard Hughes Corporation donated the lot, and Beazer Homes built the house.
